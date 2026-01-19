The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology said Monday it would host an international symposium Wednesday to celebrate the launch of a new research center for artificial intelligence and philosophy.

The new research center will integrate philosophy and AI technology to diagnose problems facing humanity and to propose a viable future vision and response strategy, KAIST said.

The symposium is set to bring together experts to reflect on human values such as autonomy, freedom and dignity, as well as social values including justice, equality and labor.

Participants will also discuss research based on the convergence of philosophy, science and technology, along with cooperation between academia and industry.

The event will be broadcast live on the university’s YouTube channel.

“A deep understanding of humanity is essential for the proper development and use of machines that act and think like humans,” said Kim Dong-woo, head of KAIST’s AI and Philosophy Research Center.

“The research center will serve as a platform for presenting a feasible vision for future society through cooperation among industry, academia and research institutions.”

KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung said the new research center would become a hub for designing “human-centered” technological development.

“As technology transforms society at an ever-faster pace, this is an era that demands philosophical reflection on its meaning and direction,” Lee said.