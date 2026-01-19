The former floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) expressed his intention to leave the party Monday, saying he would not seek redeliberation of a decision by the party's ethics panel to expel him over allegations of bribe-taking and other misconduct.

The DP's ethics committee voted to expel Kim Byung-kee last Monday after he had refused to leave the party voluntarily despite calls from the party's leadership demanding the former floor leader give up his party membership.

"I decided that I should fully shoulder the burden if there is even the slightest disagreement within the party and any burden on my colleagues because of me," he said during a press conference at the National Assembly. "I will not seek reconsideration and leave the party."

"I will thoroughly cooperate with the investigation and submit all relevant evidence to prove my innocence," he added.

He asked that the party finalize the expulsion at the party's Supreme Council, rather than bring the case to a general meeting of lawmakers for approval.

Under party rules, the expulsion of a sitting lawmaker requires approval by a majority of the party lawmakers.

Kim resigned from the post last month following allegations that he received preferential treatment and abused his power, along with allegations his wife used a city council's corporate card for personal reasons. (Yonhap)