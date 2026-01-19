South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Monday, putting the benchmark index on track for a 12th consecutive session of gains.

After opening lower, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,847.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, the index closed at a record high of 4,840.74 points, extending its rally to an 11th straight session on strong buying momentum in semiconductor shares.

On Monday, transportation equipment, metals and securities stocks led early gains.

Auto shares advanced, with industry leader Hyundai Motor jumping 7.38 percent and its affiliate Kia gaining 2.91 percent. The gains followed news that the companies posted a record combined market share in the United States in 2025, supported by expanded local production and strong hybrid vehicle sales.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.07 percent, while rival SK hynix added 0.13 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,475.2 won per US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.6 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)