President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were set to hold summit talks Monday, during which they are expected to focus on cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Meloni arrived in South Korea on Saturday for a three-day official visit as part of her Asia trip, which also includes stops in Japan and Oman.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, artificial intelligence, defense and semiconductors, among other areas, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The talks will mark their second summit meeting after they first met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September last year.

It marks the first time in 19 years that an Italian leader has visited Seoul for bilateral summit talks. Meloni is the first European leader to visit South Korea since Lee took office in June last year.

Italy is South Korea's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union and is visited by roughly 1 million South Koreans annually, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)