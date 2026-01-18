Seoul to see morning low of minus 13 degrees Tuesday, as weeklong cold snap sets in after rain or snow Monday

After a brief spell of warmer-than-usual weather, South Korea is set to face a strong cold snap from Tuesday through the weekend, with daily lows in Seoul expected to hover near minus 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, temperatures are forecast to plunge sharply following light rain or snow in parts of the nation on Monday, as lingering warm air over the Korean Peninsula collides with colder air moving in from the north.

On Tuesday, Seoul is expected to see morning lows fall to minus 13 C, with daily lows staying below minus 10 C through the weekend.

“The upcoming rain (Monday) could lead to black ice and freezing conditions on roads, posing risks to both drivers and pedestrians. Please remain vigilant against the longer-term impacts of the prolonged cold spell, including frozen and burst water pipes as well as increased health risks,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly starting Jan. 26, but remain below seasonal averages.