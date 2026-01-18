Lotte Hotels & Resorts has joined a government-backed effort to develop humanoid robots tailored for hotel operations, marking the first time a Korean hotel group has participated in a national program focused on next-generation service robotics.

The company said it was selected as the lead operator in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources’ “core robot technology development” project and will take part in the so-called K-Humanoid Alliance, a consortium of government agencies, universities and technology firms working on advanced humanoid platforms.

Unlike delivery or cleaning robots already used in some hotels, the project aims to develop machines capable of performing complex, humanlike tasks in real hotel environments. Lotte said it will focus on technologies such as five-finger manipulation for delicate hand movements and autonomous navigation in crowded, irregular indoor spaces.

To reduce operational risk, the group plans a phased rollout. In the initial stage, humanoid robots will be deployed in back-of-house areas for duties such as supporting room cleaning, transporting supplies, and maintaining facilities. After accumulating operational data and stabilizing the technology, the company plans to expand its role to front-of-house services, including concierge assistance and check-in.

Lotte Hotel Seoul has been designated as the first pilot site, where proof-of-concept testing and job-task analysis are already underway. The group has also partnered with deep-tech startup RLWRLD, which develops physical AI and robotics foundation models, to draw up a long-term robot transformation plan reflecting hotel-specific workflows. A master plan for the project is scheduled to be finalized by October.

Using data collected from real operations, Lotte aims to refine its learning models and begin deploying commercial humanoid systems across its entire global portfolio by 2030.

Company officials said the initiative is intended not only to automate labor-intensive tasks but also to position the group as a technology partner in shaping future service standards. Lotte plans to package the resulting know-how and intellectual property into business-to-business solutions for other high-touch sectors such as hospitals and senior living facilities.

The group is also exploring applications beyond commercial properties, including home-service robots that could replicate five-star hotel-level housekeeping and care, part of what it describes as an “hotel-to-home” model for the premium consumer market.