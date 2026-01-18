The Seoul Metropolitan Government is moving to require electric scooter rental companies to verify users' driver's licenses, tightening enforcement as unlicensed riding and youth-related accidents continue to surge.

The city said Sunday that it placed a proposed amendment to its personal mobility safety ordinance on public notice on Thursday, with comments accepted through Jan. 23.

Under the proposed revision, rental operators would be legally required to confirm that users hold a valid driver's license before renting electric scooters. If companies fail to comply, the mayor would be authorized to request corrective action from police and other relevant authorities.

Under Korean traffic law, riders of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices must hold at least a motorized bicycle license. Despite the requirement, unlicensed riding has remained widespread.

Over the past five years, 570 accidents involved riders without licenses, of which teenagers accounted for nearly 69 percent, according to city data.

Officials said the rapid expansion of scooter sales and rentals has fueled a parallel rise in collisions and pedestrian complaints over sidewalk safety.

In response, the city last year tested "no-scooter zones" in busy districts — including a 1.3-kilometer stretch of Hongdae's Red Road in Mapo-gu and a 2.3-kilometer area near cram schools in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu — banning scooters from noon to 11 p.m.

The city plans to finalize and promulgate the amended ordinance after reviewing public feedback later this month.