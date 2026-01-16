A joint military-police team said Friday that it is investigating a "civilian" over a recent drone incursion alleged by North Korea.

North Korea claimed early this month that South Korea infringed on its sovereignty with drone incursions in September last year and on Jan. 4, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un demanding Seoul admit and apologize for the incident.

South Korea's military has denied such claims, saying the drones in question were not models operated by the military.

The police did not reveal the suspect's identity and other details of the investigation.

"We have summoned one civilian suspect in connection with the case and are undergoing an investigation," the National Police Agency said in a notice to reporters.

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a "thorough" investigation into the matter, warning that such acts would constitute a "grave crime" threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula, if confirmed.