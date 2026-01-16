Netflix greenlights restaurant vs. restaurant third season of 'Culinary Class Wars'

In the content landscape, the sophomore syndrome is a familiar pitfall: even global breakout hits rarely see their second season match, let alone surpass, the impact of a blockbuster debut.

"Culinary Class Wars" Season 2 proved to be a rare exception.

Returning with familiar game mechanics but fresh twists and a new lineup of contestants, the Netflix cooking competition matched and in some respects surpassed the cultural impact of its debut, dominating conversations during its five-week run.

That achievement was all the more notable given a series of controversies. Midseason spoilers exposed the final two contestants early, while rumors surrounding head judge Paik Jong-won — from alleged workplace abuse to claims of misleading ingredient labeling — loomed over the show even before its premiere.

Despite the turbulence, the series aired as planned, emerging as a buzz powerhouse.

The finale cemented the season's critical momentum. Choi Kang-rok, a returning contestant from Season 1, claimed the championship, completing an arc that resonated strongly with viewers: One of only two returnees from the first season, Choi began at the bottom and climbed all the way to the top.

Already a viral favorite from Season 1 for his awkward yet endearing personality — paired with an otaku-coded charm and undeniable cooking skill — Choi saw his popularity surge further with the win. Central to that appeal was his philosophy toward cooking, one that came into sharp focus during the final round.

The theme of the championship match was cooking "for myself." For his final dish, Choi presented sesame tofu, a deceptively simple dish laden with personal meaning.

"Every dish carries meaning for the chef who makes it. What sesame tofu meant to me was a reminder not to become complacent," Choi said, during an interview held with the press on Friday.

He continued, "From time to time, as a way of checking myself, there are dishes that make me think, ‘I used to be really good at making this.' Sesame tofu is one of those dishes for me. I used to make it with ease, but as I've gotten older, I've found myself making it less often. My arms hurt, and it's physically demanding. By reflecting again on what sesame tofu meant to me, I wanted to be judged as someone who cooks."

To the 48-year-old chef, the sesame tofu served as a personal reminder to keep going.

"I also made sesame tofu during ‘MasterChef Korea 2,' but back then I set it with gelatin and turned it into a dessert that required relatively less physical effort." He won that competition in 2013.

"This time, the sesame tofu was meant as a message to myself as a middle-aged chef, someone who feels their stamina weakening, their creativity fading, and their mind not working as quickly as it used to. With the final dish, I wanted push myself just a little harder," he added.

Unlike many of his fellow contestants, whose restaurants have seen reservations spike following the show's success, Choi said he has no plans to open a new restaurant in the near future. He shuttered his restaurant, Neo, just three months after Season 1 ended.

"The reason I closed the restaurant is simply that the lease period ended. There was no other special reason," Choi explained. "As Season 1 did well, more customers came in with heightened expectations, and I'm actually glad there was a clear exit. I closed the restaurant naturally in line with that."

Asked whether audiences would be able to taste his cooking again, Choi demurred. He said he does not want to risk tarnishing people's "good memories."

He added, however, "I do plan to run a small restaurant in my senior years. I intend to put the 300 million won prize money that I won from ‘Culinary Class Wars' Season 2 toward that when the time comes."

Riding the wave of the show's popularity, Netflix confirmed a third season Friday, just three days after the Season 2 finale aired.

According to a recruitment post shared on Netflix Korea's social media channels, Season 3 will pivot to a team-based format, pitting restaurants against each other. Each team will consist of four chefs from a single establishment. Further details remain under wraps, including whether viral judge Anh Sung-jae or Paik will return for the new season.

"The decision to frame the competition as a battle between restaurants stemmed from a desire to deliver a more evolved and expanded sense of fun and emotional impact with each season," said Kim Eun-ji, one of the series' two producers.

"In exploring ways to broaden the concept, we looked for a format that could introduce a greater number of Korean chefs. That led to the idea of restaurant-based competition, which also allows chefs from different generations to participate together."

As for Choi, he appears unlikely to return.

"I’m not currently operating a restaurant, so I don’t think I’ll be able to join the third season," laughed Choi.

One of Season 2's most contentious moments involved an accidental spoiler. During episode 9, contestant "Cooking Monster" (translated) was interviewed by the production team, and a name tag with his real name, Lee Ha-sung, briefly appeared on screen. As Season 1 finalist "Napoli Mafia" had only had his real name revealed after advancing to the finals, viewers speculated that Lee had likewise reached the final round, prompting backlash over what some called a "self-spoiler."

According to the production team, the issue was only discovered after the episode aired and was neither intentional nor anticipated.

"It was a mistake that occurred in a completely unforeseen situation," said PD Kim Hak-min. "However, given the scale of the incident and its impact, we believe the responsibility for this matter lies with producers Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to viewers who were unable to fully enjoy the program as a result," he added.