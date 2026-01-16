President Lee Jae Myung will hold a New Year press conference Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.

According to Lee Kyu-yeon, senior secretary to the president for public communication, the press conference will be held at the guest house in the Cheong Wa Dae complex for 90 minutes.

The senior secretary said that the president will address his plans for running state affairs. About 160 journalists from local and international media are expected to participate, and the president will take questions on economic, national security, diplomatic, social and cultural issues, Lee said.

In addition to journalists, the president will take questions from two YouTubers, who will join via video call.