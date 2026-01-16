Artist Kim Young-eun, whose works explore how sound travels with migration, has won the Korea Artist Prize 2026, awarded by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

Kim was one of four finalists nominated for the state museum’s annual award that recognizes promising contemporary artists in Korea. The finalists' exhibitions are on view at MMCA Seoul.

Kim explores everyday sounds as a force that shapes identity and reflects broader political and social contexts. Rather than treating listening as a simple sensory experience, she examines sound as a medium shaped by history and culture.

At the finalist’s exhibition, Kim presents new works “Listening Guests” and “Go Back To Your,” together with her earlier works. The new works examine the experiences of migration through sound, drawing on the memories and personal records of diasporic communities.

The museum annually selects finalists and stages their exhibitions for audiences and the jury to explore their artistic practice and compare their works. The exhibitions feature both past works and newly commissioned pieces, offering insight into each artist’s practice and development.

The museum later announces the winner following a jury review.

Along with Kim, the other finalists — Im Young-zoo, Kim Ji-pyeong and Unmake Lab —each received 50 million won ($34,000) to produce new works and are eligible for additional support for overseas exhibitions. The winner receives an additional 10 million won.

Co-organized by MMCA and SBS Foundation, the award was founded in 2012. The awardees are financially supported for international activities, according to the museum.