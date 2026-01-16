TWS ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s annual rookie ranking, the highest spot for an international artist, agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday.

According to Oricon’s Annual Ranking 2025 of top artists by sales, the boy group generated approximately 1.07 billion yen ($ 6.75 million) in revenue.

The six-piece act put out its debut physical single in Japan, “Nice to See You Again,” in July. The album topped Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Rankings, after recording the highest first-week sales for an album from an international artist this year. It also cinched platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

After the album's release, the group launched a six-city Japanese tour, attracting about 50,000 fans throughout 13 shows.