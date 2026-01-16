NewJeans exceeded 900 million plays on Spotify for the first time with its 2023 hit song “OMG,” agency Ador said Friday.

“OMG” is the title track of the physical single that was the group's first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100, barely six months after their debut. The upbeat hip-hop R&B tune charted six weeks on the main singles chart, peaking at No. 74. Along with the B-side track “Ditto,” “OMG” swept all domestic music charts as well.

The “OMG” music video garnered 300 million views on YouTube, another first for the group in January 2025.

The future path of NewJeans is still unclear, however. Since mid-2024, it has been in dispute with the management company over the exclusive contract. Three members have agreed to return, but Ador terminated its contract with Danielle. Minji has yet to make an announcement.