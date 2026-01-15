Chef Lee Ha-sung, the runner-up “Culinary Monster” from the second season of Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” is preparing to open his own restaurant in New York, he revealed on YouTube.

In a video uploaded Tuesday to Netflix Korea’s YouTube channel following the release of the final episode, Lee said he is currently in New York overseeing the final stages of the opening.

"I’ve been spending my time doing on-site inspections and checking the delivery of furnishings and equipment for the dining room,” he said.

Lee also spoke about his growing public recognition after the show. “Quite a few people recognize me and ask for photos when I’m walking down the street, and even friends I lost touch with since childhood have started reaching out,” he added.

Reflecting on the show, he apologized for any moments when he may have come across as arrogant or provocative. He said the production was filmed during a time when things weren’t going well for him professionally, and he joined it hoping it would fuel his confidence and serve as a turning point.

“Because of that desperation, I caused discomfort to many in the audience with actions and words that may have come across more harshly than intended.”

On his runner-up finish, he spoke humbly, “I don’t feel like I placed second because I had particular aptitude; I think I was just lucky. Many talented chefs and the missions happened to work in my favor.”

"Culinary Class Wars" Season 2 gained widespread attention and rose to the top of the global viewership rankings shortly after its release. The show ranked No. 1 in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) category for two consecutive weeks and surpassed 10.2 million cumulative views within just two weeks of its premiere.