The Seoul High Court said Thursday it will install two trial divisions next month dedicated to insurrection cases, including that of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The decision was reached during a meeting of all judges as a follow-up to a new bill, recently passed by the ruling party-led National Assembly, on the establishment of trial divisions dedicated to cases of insurrection, treason and mutiny.

The two new divisions will launch Feb. 23 following a regular reshuffle of judges scheduled for Jan. 30. The court will consider whether to add more insurrection divisions after monitoring the activities of the first two.

Though the related bill calls for appointing three veteran judges of equal position to each new trial division, a decision was not reached Thursday on the specific composition.

An additional meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 29 for further discussions on the exact formation of the benches.

Two trial divisions will also be installed at the Seoul Central District Court to handle similar cases.

The first trial ruling on Yoon's insurrection case stemming from his 2024 declaration of martial law is due next month.

The appellate trial for the case is expected to be handled by one of the newly installed insurrection divisions. (Yonhap)