PORT MACQUARIE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the leading global PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has supported the delivery of a 300kW commercial solar upgrade at Saint Columba Anglican School (SCAS) in Port Macquarie. Delivered in partnership with local installer MNC Solar Power, the project replaced an ageing 100kW system with a high-capacity solar solution designed to reduce electricity costs, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen the school's long-term sustainability commitments.

Schools like SCAS face increasing energy demands and rising electricity costs. As a large educational campus with multiple buildings and high daytime energy demand, SCAS required a scalable and efficient solar solution capable of maximising on-site energy consumption. The upgrade enables the school to significantly offset grid electricity use and achieve long-term operational savings, with an estimated payback period of approximately four years.

"We'll be able to offset the upfront capital costs within around four years. That means ongoing savings for the school, which helps take pressure off our operating expenses and allows us to continue delivering a great education for our students without rising electricity costs," said Steve Mitchell, Business Manager, Saint Columba Anglican School.

The newly installed system integrates three Sungrow 110 kW commercial inverters with 708 high–efficiency Canadian Solar 440 W panels.

"While using Modbus as the protocol, the system employs a logger-based wireless casading technology, the inverters will be connected via the school's existing wireless network, enabling intelligent load sharing across multiple buildings without the distance limitations or complexity of traditional cabling." said Young, Technical Service Manager, Sungrow.

This advanced system architecture enables more than 300 kW of solar generation to be dynamically balanced across distribution boards, ensuring optimal energy utilisation, enhanced system flexibility, and significantly reduced reliance on grid power.

Aside from system flexibility, the upgrade also provides SCAS with real–time energy monitoring through the iSolarCloud platform. Steve Mitchell highlights the immediate benefit: "We've now got data at our fingertips. We can log into the dashboard and see how much electricity the panels are generating, what we're consuming, and what's being exported to the grid." The platform serves as a valuable educational tool, giving students and teachers real–world insights into energy generation and consumption.

The successful delivery of the project reflects the strong collaboration between Sungrow and MNC Solar Power, a trusted Mid North Coast installer with more than 30 years of industry experience. Sungrow's direct technical support ensured a smooth and safe installation process during the school holiday period, with no disruptions to school operations.

This project demonstrates how Sungrow's leading commercial inverter solutions, combined with strong local partnerships, can deliver reliable and scalable solar systems for complex environments such as educational campuses. By enabling smarter energy management and real-time performance insights, Sungrow continues to support educational institutions and business in accelerating their transition to clean, efficient, and cost-effective energy.

About MNC Solar Power

MNC Solar Power is a Port Macquarie based solar battery specialist with over 30 years of combined industry experience. Serving Port Macquarie, Taree, and Kempsey, MNC Solar Power understands Mid–North Coast conditions and designs residential and commercial systems for maximum performance and long–term savings. With a strong focus on customer service, MNC Solar Power provides clear guidance from consultation to ongoing support. They install only premium products, including CanadianSolar panels and Sungrow inverters, ensuring durable, high–output systems built to last 20+ years.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

