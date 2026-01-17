Rail+ cards, modeled after station name boards, are fetching higher prices on resale market

Transit cards modeled after real railway station name boards have recently sparked buzz online, emerging as a unique travel souvenir.

Launched by the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. on Jan. 5, the Rail+ cards incorporate the same color schemes, fonts and illustrations used on the station name boards displayed on walls and pillars at the 30 railway and subway stations operated by Korail, including Daegu, Busan and Yongsan.

The cards are sold exclusively at Storyway convenience stores inside the train stations for 4,000 won ($2.72), with each offering only the design of its own station. Storyway is a commercial retail space run by Korail Retail that provides food, beverages and other convenience items for railway passengers.

Although the cards were not issued in limited quantities, demand surged immediately after their release, with some stations quickly running out of stock.

“They’re selling faster nationwide than we expected, especially at major KTX stations with strong tourism demand,” a Korail Retail official said.

Amid the frenzy, online communities are buzzing with posts exchanging updates on which stores still have stock and when new supplies are expected. Some users even arrange to swap cards if they can't find their preferred design.

“It reminds me of buying fridge magnets when I travel abroad. There’s fun in collecting one or two of these when traveling by train,” said Lim Mi-rae in Daegu.

On secondhand marketplaces, the cards are selling for more than their original cost.

One seller wrote on the secondhand sales platform Bungaejangter, “I’m offering a Pohang Station name board transit card for 7,000 won. I have five available, and discounts can be discussed if you buy them all.”

These special train keepsakes are prepaid transit cards that can be used not only on trains and subways but also on buses and taxis, as well as at convenience stores, cafes and other retail outlets.

Choi Eun-ju, head of Korail’s metropolitan railroad division, said, “We hope the Rail+ transit cards will become an iconic souvenir that evokes memories of train stations. We will continue working to develop railway-themed merchandise.”