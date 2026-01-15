Bank of Korea holds key rate steady as FX volatility lingers

The Korean won inched up on Thursday after remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted a gap between the currency's prolonged depreciation and Korea's strong economic fundamentals, while the Bank of Korea kept its key rate unchanged amid lingering foreign-exchange volatility.

The won opened daytime trading at 1,465 per US dollar, strengthening 12.5 won from Wednesday's onshore close. It strengthened as far as 1,462 in overnight trading after sliding for 10 consecutive sessions to its weakest level since Dec. 24, 2025.

The move followed comments by Bessent late Wednesday, when he said the won's recent depreciation "is not in line with Korea's strong economic fundamentals" in a social media post following his meeting with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Monday. The meeting took place during Koo's visit to Washington for a G7 finance ministers' meeting on critical minerals earlier in the week.

In a statement on the meeting, the US Treasury said Bessent and Koo discussed recent economic developments in both countries and ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties, including the won's recent depreciation. "Secretary Bessent emphasized that excess volatility in the foreign exchange market is undesirable," the department said.

The rare public intervention by a US government official on Korea's FX market comes as won depreciation persists, raising concerns that prolonged currency volatility could weigh on Korea's planned $350 billion investments in the US.

"From the US perspective, a rising exchange rate erodes the impact of tariffs, so won weakening is not favorable for it either," said Kim Jeong-sik, a professor of economics at Yonsei University. "With Korea set to implement $20 billion in annual investment starting this year, a weaker won would increase the burden on the US as well, potentially prompting Korean regulators to seek policy coordination from the US government."

In November, the two sides struck a trade and tariff agreement that included Korea's investment commitments. The Treasury said the officials also discussed the "full and faithful implementation" of the agreement, with Bessent calling for smooth implementation.

Korean regulators are likely seeking support from Washington as domestic measures have so far failed to stem the won's slide. After weakening past 1,485 per dollar last month, the currency briefly rebounded to around 1,430 following verbal intervention on Dec. 24, before retracing most of the gains to slide back toward 1,480 on Wednesday.

Market participants said the won's near-term direction will hinge on whether the remarks are followed by tangible signals of coordination between Seoul and Washington, warning that verbal support alone may have limited impact. "Bessent's message could temporarily cap the currency's downside by easing one-sided dollar buying, but a shift in the trend would require concrete policy coordination," said Moon Jung-hiu, a senior economist at KB Kookmin Bank.

Moon said the focus should be on tempering market sentiment rather than directly curbing demand. "The recent surge in the exchange rate has been driven less by capital outflows than by a buildup of precautionary dollar demand, as corporations, financial institutions and retail investors expanded holdings amid concerns over currency availability and expectations of prolonged dollar strength," he said. "The market needs clearer signals reinforcing the view that the won is not fundamentally weak."

With no follow-up announcements backing the verbal intervention, sentiment has already begun to fade, with the won weakening to around 1,473 per dollar during Thursday's trading.

Against a backdrop of persistent won weakness and broader economic strains, including elevated housing prices and rising household debt, the Bank of Korea on Thursday held its key interest rate steady at 2.5 percent, marking its fifth consecutive hold since July.

Professor Kim said the central bank is likely to stay on hold, caught between supporting economic growth and containing risks in the housing market.

"Interest rates are effectively an unusable policy tool right now. Raising rates risks triggering financial stress, while cutting rates is also difficult," said Kim, adding that with household debt, housing prices and financial stability concerns intertwined, the bank has little room to shift its stance.

That constraint leaves the exchange rate increasingly exposed to external forces. Kim warned that the won could face renewed pressure as US growth and investment returns continue to outpace Korea's, driving further capital flows into US equities and adding upward pressure on the exchange rate.