South Korean medical aesthetics company Classys said Thursday it highlighted the growth potential of Korean aesthetic medicine on the global stage and its leadership in energy-based devices during a K-beauty-themed panel session at this year’s JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Classys became the first Korean company to join the newly introduced panel titled “Beyond K-Beauty” at the San Francisco-based conference, the company said.

“There is growing demand in the global aesthetics market for treatments that are less painful, highly effective and capable of delivering natural results with minimal downtime,” said Kim Lae-hee, chief marketing officer of Classys.

“Classys offers a comprehensive portfolio of optimized technologies across the EBD spectrum, including high-intensity focused ultrasound, monopolar radiofrequency and microneedle RF, and is now aggressively expanding into the at-home beauty device market.”

In November 2025, the company launched its beauty device, Lift2Glow, aiming to bring its proven medical-grade technology to a premium consumer product lineup.

Mark Halsey, a US-based dermatologist and panelist, praised the company’s flagship products such as Everes and Quadessy for driving high patient satisfaction. “Everes delivers comfortable yet highly effective improvements in facial volume and elasticity,” he said. “For physicians, it is quick and easy to administer, setting a new standard in the radiofrequency device category.”

According to the company, the panel session also showcased Classys’ ability to drive customer loyalty through a recurring revenue model, translating the potential of K-aesthetic medicine into measurable results.

“We are pursuing bold global marketing initiatives to enhance brand equity and deepen patient engagement, while scaling our international business with the goal of reaching $1 billion in revenue and operating margins exceeding 50 percent by 2030,” Kim added.

Classys posted revenue of 242.9 billion won in 2024, up 34.9 percent on-year, with third-quarter revenue climbing 40 percent to 83 billion won in 2025.