Seoul will leave its iconic silver grass standing through winter at Haneul Park for the first time, delaying its annual mowing schedule to preserve the winter scenery and support wildlife, city officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the grass will be cut between March and May, just before new shoots emerge. It has previously been typically removed after the fall silver grass festival ends in November.

Haneul Park, located near World Cup Stadium Station, was created as part of a restoration of Nanjido, once a landfill site, and sits at the highest point of World Cup Park. From its observatory, visitors can view Bukhansan, the Han River and much of western Seoul.

Together with the nearby Noeul Park, Pyeonghwa Park and Nanji Riverside Park, it serves as a major green retreat for city residents.

Since the silver grass fields were established in 2002, they have been cleared ahead of winter, leaving the park with few seasonal attractions after the popular silver grass festival. By postponing mowing, city officials aim to offer a different winter landscape, with the dried grass turning golden and swaying in the wind.

The remaining grass is also expected to provide a habitat for migratory birds. World Cup Park is the only hilly park along the Han River and is known as a wintering site for various bird species.

Officials said some areas will be designated as conservation zones in the spring, with aging plants replaced to maintain the health of the grass fields and ensure long-term ecological balance.