Maximal volume and granola core: Fashion sets tone for 2026

기사요약: 2026년 패션은 맥시멀한 볼륨과 그래놀라 코어를 축으로, 과감한 표현과 절제, 스타일적 존재감과 편안함의 사이의 균형을 모색하는 방향으로 재편되고 있다.

[1] The door to 2026 is open, and fashion is moving with it. Rather than rules, this year’s trends are reference points: a way to assess how personal style aligns with the broader mood shaping wardrobes now. When the alignment feels right, it reinforces confidence; when it doesn’t, it often points toward a shift worth exploring.

align: (개인 스타일·생각 등이) 흐름이나 분위기와 맞아떨어지다, 조화를 이루다

reinforce: 강화하다, 확고히 하다

[2] One of the most visible changes this year is the return of maximalism. After several seasons defined by quiet luxury and restrained dressing, fashion is leaning back into statement silhouettes. Pinterest, which analyzes how users search, save and build digital mood boards, identified maximalism as a key fashion theme for 2026, signaling growing interest in looks that register both on screen and in everyday life.

restrained: 절제된, 과하지 않은

statement: 성명, 표현. (*fashion statement: 강한 존재감을 드러내는, 강렬한 패션 스타일)

[3] This iteration of maximalism, however, is measured. Rather than head-to-toe drama, designers are emphasizing a single bold element — exaggerated shoulders, sculptural shapes or striking jewelry — balanced with otherwise pared-back styling.

bold: 대담한, 과감한

sculptural: 조형적인, 조각처럼 형태감이 강조된

[4] Fashion editor Bora Claire describes designers' current approach as "focused on how to express volume without making it feel heavy or rigid.” “There was a lot of discussion around keeping silhouettes soft, refined and wearable.”

rigid: 딱딱한, 경직된

refined: 정제된, 세련된

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10649087

