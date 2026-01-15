Katseye’s second EP was the seventh bestselling album in the US last year, according to a year-end report published by entertainment data firm Luminate on Thursday.

“Beautiful Chaos” tallied 186,000 CD sales, as the only girl group in the top ten.

The mini album was released in June 2025 and hit No. 4 on Billboard 200. It has stayed on the chart for 28 weeks straight, ranking No. 32 on the latest chart.

The six-member multinational group debuted in 2024 in the US and has three songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week: “Gabriela” at No. 21, “Internet Girl” at No. 29 and “Gnarly” at No. 89. “Gabriela” and “Gnarly” are side tracks from “Beautiful Chaos.”