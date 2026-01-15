President Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy said Wednesday he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to make up for lost time and tackle issues of disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Zelenskyy acted as emergency crews proceeded with round-the-clock efforts to restore power and heating supplies thrown into disarray, particularly in Kyiv, by a Russian attack.

Repairs to thousands of apartment blocks have been compounded by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dipping close to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

"The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe," Zelenskyy wrote in English on the X social media platform.

"Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector. ... Many issues require urgent resolution."

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said not enough had been done to deal with the aftermath of the attacks and the state ‍of emergency would allow authorities "more options and flexibility."

He called for the establishment of more centres ‍where residents can stay warm and charge electronic devices, and said nightly curfews could be lifted in areas ‌where the security situation permitted ​it.

The president said Kyiv had done considerably less than other major centres, notably ‍Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, to prepare for the hardships inflicted by the attacks.

"Even in recent days, I do not see sufficient intensity," he said. "This must be urgently corrected. ‌Decisions must be made." Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has previously been at odds with Zelenskyy over the defence of the capital, rejected the president's criticism.

Writing on Telegram, he said heating had been restored to all but about 400 of 6,000 affected apartment buildings and support centres were ‍operating 24 hours a day.

"Such statements, first of all, undermine the dedicated work of thousands of people, professionals," Klitschko wrote.

"They ‍may not have weapons in their hands, but through their tireless efforts they are also fighting for their country." In his remarks, Zelenskyy said a permanent coordination headquarters would be set up in Kyiv, with Denys Shmyhal, the newly appointed first deputy prime minister ​and energy ​minister, overseeing the ‍work.

He said work was under way "to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine." He also urged the military to hold their positions along the 1,200-kilometer front line and diplomats to keep pursuing efforts on documents needed to ⁠secure peace.

"From our side, maximum productivity is required," he said.

"We expect the same level of energetic work from the American side. I personally very much expect this." (Reuters)