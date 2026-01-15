A Seoul city councilor accused of bribing a former ruling party lawmaker appeared before police Thursday to undergo questioning for the second time this week.

Kim Kyung arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's office to be questioned again as a suspect in the bribery case after being grilled immediately upon her return from the United States on Sunday.

Kim has been accused of handing over 100 million won ($68,170) to an aide of Rep. Kang Sun-woo, formerly of the Democratic Party, ahead of the local elections in 2022 allegedly in exchange for her councilorship nomination.

"I am truly sorry for causing concern to the public," she told reporters before entering the office without responding to questions about the bribery allegations.

Kang, who recently quit the DP after the allegations surfaced, has said that she belatedly learned of her aide's acceptance of the cash and claimed to have instructed for its return.

Kim, however, has reportedly claimed in a statement submitted to police that she personally gave the cash to Kang at a cafe in the lead-up to the elections. She has also submitted her work tablet PC and laptop to police.

Police seek to use Thursday's session to question Kim about her claim of delivering the cash to Kang. They are also reportedly considering cross-examining the two to verify the allegations. (Yonhap)