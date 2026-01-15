Kang Daniel will begin his mandatory military service on Feb. 9, his agency ARA announced on Thursday.

He will serve in the army after the basic training camp, it added.

The singer has been preparing to put his career on hold. At a June media conference held to introduce his sixth EP “Pulsephase,” he promised to show as much as he can as a singer before his enlistment. Kang also held a fan concert in December to bid fans a temporary farewell.

His absence will especially be felt in Wanna One, which announced a much-hyped return earlier this month. The project group is reuniting after seven years and will air a reality show in the first half of this year. Kang, a central figure in the group, will be able to join the show, but only for a limited time, said his agency.