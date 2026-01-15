Blackpink member Rose has claimed the top spot on TC Candler’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025.”

The US-based film site announced the annual list through its official YouTube channel, which highlights female celebrities worldwide based on global fan votes.

Several K-pop stars also ranked high on the list. Karina of Aespa ranked 8th and Jisoo of Blackpink was 11th. Nana, who previously placed 1st two years in a row in 2014 and 2015, was 18th. Other notable entries included Twice’s Tzuyu (20th), Blackpink’s Lisa (22nd), Jeon Somi (24th) and Ive’s Wonyoung (26th).

Since 1990, TC Candler has independently compiled and released an annual list of the 100 most handsome men and beautiful women in the world, based on its own criteria and global fan input.