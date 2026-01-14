South Korean prosecutors have indicted a Laotian national in his 30s on drug trafficking charges after seizing 2 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden at a company dormitory, an amount authorities said could supply tens of thousands of users.

The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said Wednesday that it had detained and indicted the suspect on charges including violations of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes involving narcotics.

Prosecutors allege the suspect concealed about 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at roughly 200 million won ($135,000), at the company dormitory where he was living.

Authorities said the quantity was enough for about 65,000 doses.

The case expanded after the suspect was initially arrested and referred to prosecutors for hiding a smaller amount of methamphetamine, about 0.22 grams, at another location in Gyeonggi Province.

During follow-up questioning, prosecutors traced the source of the drugs and uncovered evidence that the suspect had stored a much larger quantity at the dormitory, leading to the additional seizure, they said.

Prosecutors said they would seek a sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the crime.