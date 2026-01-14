An increasing number of international artists spanning a variety of different genres are making their way to local stages, signaling both a shift in demand and South Korea’s growing influence in the global touring circuit.

This year, audiences in Korea can expect a more diverse lineup of international artists spanning indie, R&B and even folk.

No longer just a stopover

While Korea has previously hosted live performances by international artists, most were A-list acts — such as Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Maroon 5 — with massive global fan bases or widely recognizable, mass-appeal pop hits.

But mainstream audiences in Korea has begun welcoming an increasing number of international artists with smaller profiles.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun explained that the expansion of live performances — including for less well-known musicians — is being “fueled by solid fan demand” as more Koreans show interest in going to concerts.

According to data released by the Korea Creative Content Agency in December 2025, the average number of paid offline concerts attended by individuals in Korea rose from 3.4 concerts in 2024 to 5.4 in 2025. The proportion of local audiences who reported attending an international artist’s concert also jumped from 9.5 percent to 15.9 percent during the same period.

“As Koreans became exposed to various streaming platforms outside of domestic platforms like Melon, local audiences were able to (more easily) discover and follow music that’s beyond what they’ve been exposed to,” explained Lim. “This gives promoters — even those outside of the major pop mainstream — the confidence to book a variety of shows in Korea despite having a lesser following.”

Lim explained that another major factor is due to Korea’s elevated position in the eyes of global artists. In the past, Korea was often seen as a secondary market, a “layover destination” before performing in Japan.

“As K-pop’s global influence grows, so too, does the appeal of performing in Korea, both culturally and commercially,” added Lim. “Now that Korea has high cultural power and is a key country behind one of the leading drives in the music industry, there is a clear incentive for artists to include Korea in their tour plans.

Giveon and more

One of the most anticipated upcoming acts is American R&B singer-songwriter Giveon, best known for featuring in Justin Bieber’s 2021 hit “Peaches” and his 2020 track, “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

The artist is set to hold his first-ever concerts in Korea on Jan. 18 and 19 at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul. Tickets for both shows have already sold out.

Meanwhile, indie bands from around the world are also finding enthusiastic audiences in Korea.

Canada-based group Men I Trust is expected to return for the third time on Jan. 24, while Irish folk trio Amble is scheduled to perform on Feb. 2. Japanese indie rock band Betcover!! is expected hold shows in Seoul and Busan on Feb. 6 and 7, respectively.

The momentum will continue into spring, as British rapper Central Cee and Japanese indie rock band Billyrrom are slated for performances in March, while American rapper JID will hold a solo concert in June.