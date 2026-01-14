Jisung of NCT Dream will start shooting a TV drama series next month, according to a local media report Wednesday.

He finalized the decision to join the second season of “Crash,” which centers on traffic-related crimes investigators. Jisung is to take the role of the new and youngest member of the team in the series that premiered in May 2024.

The idol had a brief stint in 2011 as a child actor, appearing in drama series “Deep Rooted Tree” as well as on the big screen in “Unbowed,” led by Han Suk-kyu and the late Ahn Sung-ki, respectively.

Separately, NCT Dream’s monthslong pop-up store in China to celebrate release of the group's sixth EP, “Beat It Up,” drew 170,000 fans in total, according to SM Entertainment earlier this month. The mini album swept a number of music charts at home and abroad and sold over 1 million copies, becoming its 10th consecutive album to do so.