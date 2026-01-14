Annie of AllDay Project will return to Columbia University in New York this month and resume studying, her agency The Black Label said Wednesday.

She took a leave of absence to launch her career as a member of the group. She is studying art history and visual arts at the Ivy League School. The Shinsegae heiress won her family’s permission to become a K-pop trainee on the condition that she join an Ivy League School.

The idol, however, is not suspending her activities, the management company emphasized, denying a local media report that said that she would focus on academics and that the rest of the group would pursue individual paths for the time being.