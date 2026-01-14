Three singles from Katseye made Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

“Gabriela” climbed up a rung from the previous week to No. 21, the highest spot for the group, and extended its stay on the main songs chart to 25 weeks.

The newly released single “Internet Girl” debuted on the chart at No. 29, a career-best for the six-member act. It easily surpassed the entry points of its previous hits, “Gnarly” at No. 92 and “Gabriela” at No. 94.

“Gnarly” slid down seven rungs to No. 89 in the 13th week it spent on the chart. The single and “Gabriela” are B-side tracks from the group’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” which has held a spot on Billboard 200 for 28 weeks, peaking at No. 4 and ranking No. 32 this week.