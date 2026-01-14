Police on Wednesday conducted a search and seizure operation at the home and offices of Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery and other wrongdoings.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency began a the operation targeting Kim in the early morning at six locations, including his home and National Assembly office, Seoul's Dongjak Ward Council, and the home and office of a Dongjak council member.

Kim is suspected of receiving illegal political funds worth 30 million won ($20,300) from two members of the Dongjak Ward Council in 2020 and returning the money three to five months later.

The lawmaker also faces other corruption allegations, including his suspected acceptance of a high-priced accommodation voucher from Korean Air, his wife's misuse of the Dongjak Ward Council's credit card, interventions in his sons' university transfer and employment, and acceptance of expensive dinner hospitality from Coupang.

He resigned as the Democratic Party floor leader late last month.

The police were reportedly seeking to secure computer data, documents and other evidence related to the bribery and corruption allegations. They are expected to summon Kim soon after completing the analysis of seized items. (Yonhap)