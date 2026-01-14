The ethics committee of the main opposition People Power Party has voted to expel former chief Han Dong-hoon over allegations Han's family posted defamatory comments about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife on a party-run online forum.

The committee announced the decision in a meeting late Tuesday, saying Han will be expelled for actions deemed "extremely damaging to the party" and for violating party rules in ways that hinder the PPP's development and negatively affect public sentiment.

Han's family face allegations of uploading derogatory posts about Yoon, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on a bulletin board of the PPP's website.

Under the ethics committee's four-tier disciplinary system -- which ranges from the lowest of warning to the highest of an expulsion -- Han will be expelled and stripped of his party membership.

The committee noted that Han publicly admitted that he belatedly became aware of his family's involvement in the posts.

Shortly after the committee announced the decision, Han posted a brief message on his Facebook page, saying he will "defend democracy together with the people."

PPP lawmakers stood divided with those aligned with Han denouncing the committee's decision.

Rep. Woo Jae-jun, a member of the party's youth supreme council, said the decision to expel Han has "no legitimacy," calling it "retaliation" against Han for supporting Yoon's impeachment.

PPP media spokesperson Park Min-young supported the committee's move, stressing that "manipulation of public opinion is not democracy."

Han's expulsion is expected to be finalized at a supreme council meeting on Thursday. (Yonhap)