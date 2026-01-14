K-pop superstar BTS will embark on a new world tour in April, its first in four years, the group's agency said Wednesday as fans prepare for the group's much-anticipated comeback.

BTS last held a global tour in 2022, when it wrapped up its "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in Las Vegas.

According to a statement from BigHit Music, the upcoming tour will kick off in the South Korean city of Goyang before traveling across North and South America, Europe and Asia for a total of 79 shows in 34 cities.

"This marks the largest number of performances by a K-pop artist in a single tour," the agency said, adding that dates in Japan and the Middle East would be announced later.

The tour will open with three concerts on April 9, 11-12 at Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, and include two shows in Busan on June 12-13, the latter coinciding with the group's debut anniversary.

The septet will then head to the United States, where it will hold 28 shows in 12 cities, starting in Tampa on April 25-26. The tour includes stops in El Paso and Foxborough, marking the first time a K-pop act will perform in these cities, according to the agency. At Stanford Stadium, it will become the second artist in history, following Coldplay, to stage a solo concert there.

BTS will go on to perform in Europe in June and July, with 10 shows across five cities, including London, Paris, Madrid and Brussels, before continuing to Latin America. The group plans to extend the tour to the Middle East later this year.

Performances will be staged on a 360-degree platform designed to give audiences an immersive experience, the agency said.

Before the tour, BTS is set to release its fifth full-length album on March 20, featuring 14 tracks. (Yonhap)