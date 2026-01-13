The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday demanded that South Korea acknowledge and apologize for a provocation violating its sovereignty after Pyongyang blamed Seoul for drone incursions.

Kim Yo-jong made the demand in a statement following the North Korean military's claim last Saturday that Seoul sent drones carrying surveillance equipment across the border to the North in September and on Jan. 4.

"The Seoul government should acknowledge the provocation of violating sovereignty, apologize for it and seek measures to prevent a recurrence," Kim said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim warned that a repeat of such provocations would lead to an "unbearable price," adding this is not a matter of rhetoric. (Yonhap)