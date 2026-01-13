First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Tuesday met with ethnic Koreans active in Japan's cultural sector and exchanged views on ways to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim, who was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his visit to Japan's Nara Prefecture, met with Korean descendants in Japan as part of her cultural diplomacy, vice presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said in a written briefing.

The gathering brought together actress Park So-hee, who appeared in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko; novelist Ushio Fukazawa; and chef Koh Hyun-cheol among others.

Kim described them as "precious bridges" connecting South Korea and Japan.

"I hope you will be recognized in both Korea and Japan, but I know how difficult that journey can be," Kim said, adding that she will support their future endeavors.

The first lady also shared traditional Korean sweets, known as hangwa, that she had made herself, and made a "time capsule" together with them to express hopes for continued cultural exchanges between the two nations, according to Jeon. (Yonhap)