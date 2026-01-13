Former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee said Tuesday he is seeking more time to explain himself after appealing the party's decision to expel him over allegations of bribe-taking and other misconduct, including involving his family.

Kim resigned from the post last month following allegations that he received preferential treatment and abused his power, along with allegations his wife used a city council's corporate card for personal reasons.

Kim has refused to leave the party voluntarily and the DP's ethics committee voted to expel him on Monday.

"I would rather be expelled than choose to leave the party, which is my home, my hometown and my everything," he said in a Facebook post. "That is, to me, tantamount to violating my moral principles."

"So I begged for at least some time until the truth is revealed," he said.

Kim said he will quit politics if he is found legally accountable for any of the allegations, while maintaining his innocence and stressing that he would not do anything to burden the party.

"Why does it have to be so cruel?" he said. "Doing politics without the DP is like a death penalty for me."

The allegations surrounding Kim also have it that he received money from a former local council member in 2020 while serving as the secretary of the party's Seoul nomination committee.

Kim is also suspected of pulling strings for his younger son's college transfer and receiving perks from Korean Air Lines. (Yonhap)