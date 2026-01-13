New Aurora Project model reflects Korea’s rising role in Renault’s global lineup

Renault Group has chosen Korea for the world’s first public unveiling of its new global flagship Filante Crossover, reinforcing the market’s growing strategic importance following the success of the Grand Koleos SUV.

The Filante crossover is Renault Group’s second vehicle developed under the Aurora Project, a global program designed to fast-track market-specific models for markets outside Europe, with Korea serving as a key development and production base. The launch also aligns with Renault’s International Game Plan 2027, which aims to complete a fully renewed global lineup by 2027.

The French automaker’s Korean unit held a press briefing Tuesday at a Seoul hotel, attended by key executives, including Fabrice Cambolive, chief growth officer at Renault Group; Nicolas Paris, Renault Korea CEO; Laurens van den Acker, chief design officer of Renault Group; and Choi Sung-kyu, head of R&D at Renault Korea.

Cambolive said rising sales in Korea, alongside Latin America, South Africa and India, helped lift Renault Group’s sales outside Europe by 11 percent to more than 616,000 vehicles. The growth was supported by the strong performance of new models such as the Grand Koleos SUV — the first vehicle developed under the Aurora Project — which sold more than 50,000 units in Korea last year.

Renault plans to build on that success with the Filante crossover, which combines sedan-like comfort with the versatility of an SUV. Positioned as a luxury E-segment large SUV, the model reflects the “strong partnership” the French automaker has built with the country, according to Cambolive.

Under the “Born in France, Built in Korea” vision, Cambolive said Renault’s design center in Seoul has worked closely with teams in France on Filante’s design, while its Korean engineering and R&D center has led platform adaptation, software development and powertrain localization. He added that Renault Korea’s Busan plant — a multimodel manufacturing hub — has allowed the company to respond quickly to market demand and technological changes.

Describing Korea as a demanding market with strong domestic brands, intense competition and a strong appetite for new technologies, CEO Paris said the country’s exceptional strength in the D- and E-segments would help shape Renault’s global strategy.

“That is why the market is so important,” he added, noting that Renault is committed to strengthening its brand and developing future vehicles in Korea for both local customers and markets across Europe.

Choi noted that Filante inherits the strong driving performance, cabin quietness and safety proven in the Grand Koleos, while incorporating customer feedback to deliver more advanced features. As a high-tech flagship, it offers enhanced ride comfort, smoother and more powerful driving dynamics, and a new digital AI experience — including a world-first in-car personalization feature using vehicle-based cameras.

Slated for a March launch in Korea, the Renault Filante is offered in three trims — Techno, Iconic and Esprit Alpine — priced between 43.3 million won ($29,400) and 49.7 million won, with a limited-run Esprit Alpine 1955 Launch Edition available at 52.2 million won.