Though it's been 23 years since the trio's debut, Epik High is soaring once again with a track from 2007 reentering the charts. With the help of a new generation of fans and a platform shift in promotions, the hip-hop group is expanding its legacy across social media platforms.

Epik High's 2007 hit "Love Love Love" is experiencing a striking resurgence on domestic music charts.

As of Sunday, "Love Love Love" ranked No. 3 on Apple Music's Korea chart, No. 9 on Spotify chart for Korea and No. 42 on YouTube Music's weekly chart, scoring a remarkable return to the charts the better part of two decades since the release.

Breathing new life into the track has been social media.

Dance challenge videos based on the lyrics of "Love Love Love" — popularized through short-form videos on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram — have welcomed in a wave of rediscovery and participation, as well as new listeners. The combination of easy choreography, catchy lyrics and the group's own participation in the challenge further boosted momentum online.

However, what sets this resurgence apart from other older tracks that reenter music charts is the diverse age range of listeners engaging with the song. While many original fans of Epik High are luxuriating in nostalgia, younger listeners are now discovering the song as well, as if it were a fresh release.

"‘Love Love Love' is particularly well-suited for short-form content thanks to its intuitive melody and lyrics," said culture critic Kim Sung-soo. "Its restrained emotional tone also allows for different generational interpretations and participation styles."

YouTube: Unexpected catalyst of new prime

While the rediscovery of "Love Love Love" has drawn headlines, the catalyst behind Epik High's momentum started on YouTube, after the three artists began to be more active on the video platform last year.

The group's channel has grown into a powerful entertainment hub, now boasting over 1.5 million subscribers and nearly 900 million total views.

Describing the trio as "a full-package variety show featuring 100 percent real-life best friend energy, food tours and surprise guests," the channel offers an intimate glimpse into their personalities off the stage. From videos featuring the three in intense debates over drinks to candid dating advice segments, the content spotlights the everyday chemistry of three longtime friends, beyond being just musicians.

Most of their videos have garnered more than 1 million views, with viewers commenting on how their lighthearted, funny personalities make for easy-watching.

"This lifestyle-first, promotions-second approach has transformed the channel into a standalone brand, creating a loop in which viewers drawn in by the content revisit their music, and vice versa," Kim added. "In addition to this cycle, even older hits like 'Love Love Love' have found new audiences through a different lens."