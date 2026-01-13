EXO will open a pop-up store in Seoul in celebration of the release of its eighth studio album “Reverxe the World,” SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Fans of the veteran idol group will be able to emerge themselves in the narrative inspired by the bandmates imbued with superpowers through a physical rendering of the story at the pop-up, from Jan. 20-27.

Props from the music video of focus track “Crown” will be on display as well, and visitors can create customized photo cards and stickers at the event.

The LP is set to be released on Jan. 19, its first new album in approximately 2 1/2 years. The six bandmates unveiled a side track from the upcoming album, “Back It Up,” last month at Melon Music Awards.