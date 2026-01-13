Girl group I-dle will host a media exhibition in Shenzhen, China, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8, its agency Cube Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The exhibition will be an expansion of the “City of Sense” show, which it held in Seoul until last week.

As the exhibit title suggests, it satisfies all senses of the visitors, starting with the intro zone that showcases the quintet’s music career with a media installation. Vanity tables for each of the members and interactive screens and phone booths offer more intimate experiences before the visitors can purchase an exclusive range of merchandise.

The exhibition is expected to be held in Taipei, Taiwan, afterwards.

Meanwhile, the five members are gearing up to launch their fourth world tour, “Syncopation,” on Feb. 21. After two shows in Seoul, the group will visit five more cities in Asia and two in Australia.