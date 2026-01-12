Early private investment, IPO expectations reprice Mirae Asset’s unlisted assets

Shares of Mirae Asset Securities jumped to a new high in intraday trading on Monday as the brokerage firm's valuation was lifted by earlier investments in SpaceX.

With the rocket company set to make its record-breaking market debut soon, Mirae Asset Financial Group’s combined market capitalization has more than tripled over the past year.

Shares of Mirae Asset Securities rose to a 52-week high of 30,400 won ($20.7) in intraday trading Monday, extending gains after hitting a fresh peak last week, according to the Korea Exchange.

After reaching the high, the share pared part of the gains to stand at 28,500 won as of 2 p.m., advancing 1,400 won, or 5.17 percent, from the previous session.

The recent rally has pushed the brokerage house’s market cap up to over 16 trillion won, more than triple the 4.7 trillion won valuation recorded at the end of 2024, when the shares closed the year at 8,030 won.

Shares of its affiliate Mirae Asset Venture Investment traded at 14,580 won as of 2 p.m., climbing 480 won, or 3.4 percent, from the previous session and putting the venture capital firm's valuation at about 770 billion won. The stock has more than tripled over the past year from 4,580 won at the end of 2024. Last year, it even hit an intraday high of 22,200 won on Dec. 22.

The recent rally in shares of Mirae Asset Securities and Mirae Asset Venture Investment has been driven in part by optimism surrounding their investment in SpaceX. The brokerage is known to have invested roughly 200 billion won in the US aerospace firm, which is preparing for a potentially record-breaking initial public offering this year, driving revaluations of its investment assets. On a group basis, a further 200 billion won is estimated to have been invested in the rocket company.

“As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, Mirae Asset Securities’ investment-purpose assets stood at around 10 trillion won, and valuation gains from unlisted investments, including SpaceX, are likely to be increasingly reflected going forward,” said Koh Yeon-soo, an analyst at Hana Securities.

“It is also positive that these valuation gains are not tied to interest rates,” Koh said, noting the possibility of base rate cuts.

SpaceX is reportedly moving forward with plans for a major initial public offering targeting mid-to-late 2026, aiming to raise significantly over $30 billion at a valuation potentially reaching $1.5 trillion.

The listing would make it the largest IPO ever to date, surpassing Saudi Aramco, with funds intended for Starlink, Starship and new space-based data centers.

The latest rally has pushed Mirae Asset Financial Group’s combined market capitalization to more than triple over the past year.

The total market capitalization of the group — including Mirae Asset Securities, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and other listed affiliate Mirae Asset Life Insurance — amounts to 18.56 trillion won as of 2 p.m., marking a more than threefold increase from how the 5.88 trillion won recorded at the end of 2024.

Market analysts say recent earnings momentum is also driving the rally in Mirae Asset Securities shares. With a buoyant domestic stock market driving higher trading volumes, the brokerage is expected to have posted strong earnings for the fourth quarter of last year.

“Domestic stock market trading value surged 123 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, and Mirae Asset Securities’ brokerage commission income is estimated to have risen by about 82 percent,” said Ahn Young-joon, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.