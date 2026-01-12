Seoul stocks on Monday climbed to another record, extending a rally that has carried into the new year.

The benchmark Kospi opened at 4,639.89, up 53.57 points, or 1.2 percent, from the previous close, marking its highest opening on record. The index quickly pushed higher, topping the previous all-time high of 4,622.32 set on Thursday and reaching an intraday peak of 4,652.54 in early trading.

As of 2:30 p.m., Kospi was trading at around 4,600 points, up 0.3 percent.

By closing level, the Kospi has advanced every session so far in 2026, setting fresh highs for six consecutive trading days to close at 4,586.32 on Friday.

Monday's rally was led by institutional investors and retail investors, who each racked up 150 billion won ($102 million) and 250 billion won in Kospi, respectively, as of 2:30 p.m. Foreigners extended their selling streak for the third consecutive day, dumping some 630 billion won in Kospi.

Gains were mixed among heavyweights. Battery maker LG Energy Solution and energy firm Doosan Enerbility each surged more than 4 percent, ranking among the top performers. Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which had led the recent rally, were largely flat, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries fell about 2 percent. Hanwha Aerospace and Samsung Biologics each slipped around 1 percent.

Foreign investors briefly slowed the Kospi’s New Year rally by switching to net selling. After fueling successive record highs with cumulative net purchases of 3.3 trillion won through Thursday, they shifted to sellers, beginning to weigh on sentiment. The index failed to set a new intraday high on Friday, but late buying by retail investors still carried it to a record close.

Experts say the government’s 5,000 target may be closer than expected. Lee Kyoung-min, a senior analyst at Daishin Securities, said the Kospi could reach the level as early as the coming month.

“The 12-month forward earnings per share have risen to 457.3 points from 403.8 points in mid-December, driven by stronger and faster-than-expected earnings upgrades,” Lee said. “This has increased the possibility for the Kospi to enter the 5,000 range in the first quarter.”

The renewed weakness in the local currency remains a risk. The Korean won opened onshore trading Friday at 1,461.3 per US dollar, down 3.7 won from the previous session, returning above the 1,460 level for the first time since Dec. 24, when authorities issued a strong verbal warning. Though the intervention had strengthened the currency back to 1,450, it has since weakened steadily into the new year.

As of 2:30 p.m., the won was trading near 1,470 against the greenback.

Korea’s secondary index, Kosdaq, was trading around 948.5, up 0.1 percent. The index opened largely flat at 948.98, briefly climbed to an intraday high of 957, then eased back toward the 950 level in afternoon trading.