APR showcased its Medicube brand at CES 2026 in Las Vegas last week, marking its third consecutive appearance at the world’s largest technology exhibition as it accelerates its push into the global beauty tech market.

The Korean beauty tech firm presented its Medicube cosmetics line and Age-R beauty devices, attracting around 1,600 visitors to its booth — a 33 percent increase from its previous CES appearance. CES 2026 brought together roughly 4,300 companies from about 160 countries.

Visitors were able to test a range of products, including the Booster Pro, Booster Pro Mini Plus, vibration cleanser head and Booster V roller head, covering facial cleansing, makeup application and anti-aging care.

APR said it plans to leverage CES 2026 to expand overseas distribution and sales channels. Overseas markets accounted for 77 percent of the company’s total revenue as of the third quarter of 2025.

The company is targeting further growth in key markets such as the US and Japan, while expanding its presence in Europe and Southeast Asia.

“CES 2026 highlighted APR’s capabilities at a time of growing global interest in beauty tech,” an APR official said. “We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness through technological development and global partnerships.”