Korean prosecutors on Monday sought the death penalty for Kim Dong-won, a Seoul pizza franchise owner accused of killing three people in a knife attack following a dispute over minor interior defects.

At a closing hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors asked the court to impose capital punishment, along with 30 years of electronic monitoring and five years of probation, citing the brutality and premeditated nature of the crime.

They argued that the defects Kim complained about — including cracked kitchen tiles and water leakage — were minor and did not justify violence.

Prosecutors said the victims suffered extreme fear and pain, adding that two families were destroyed by the attack.

Kim’s lawyer acknowledged the crime was unforgivable but urged the court to consider mitigating factors, including severe stress and remorse. The defense said Kim was willing to deposit all of his assets as compensation.

In a final statement, Kim apologized to the victims and their families, saying he was haunted by the attack and would spend his life atoning for his actions.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Feb. 5.

Kim is accused of fatally stabbing three people on Sept. 3 last year at his store in Jowon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul. Prosecutors said he had received free repairs for earlier defects, prepared the weapon in advance and covered security cameras before carrying out the attack.