The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Monday it will invest 43 billion won ($29.4 million) this year for training programs on artificial intelligence in response to the rapidly changing global content industry.

The ministry will cooperate with the Korea Creative Content Agency to foster talent with expertise in AI-powered production and strengthen Korean content, which encompasses diverse cultural media production ranging from music, television dramas, films and animation to webtoons.

More than 3,400 people can choose from among offered programs after reviewing the annual training schedule, as it aligns with their career paths. The schedule can be found at the official websites of the ministry and KCCA.

Among the programs is the AI-specialized Content Academy, which aims to train some 1,200 professionals, offering courses for 900 beginner creators, 100 experienced industry professionals, 100 job seekers and others.

Some 1,000 people will be able to obtain hands-on skills for streaming media in partnership with Netflix.

Meanwhile, the Korea Heritage Service, which falls under the Culture Ministry, recently announced that it will launch a strategy team specialized in AI technology to strengthen the national heritage management system.

The government entity has secured 4.4 billion won for research and development of intelligent advanced conservation technologies using artificial intelligence. The agency is also preparing customized AI-powered interpretation services. The newly launched team will be in charge of operating the National Digital Heritage Center located in Sejong, which is expected to open by 2027.