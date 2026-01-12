LONDON (Reuters) -- ‍Britain said on Sunday discussions with other NATO members on deterring Russian activity in the Arctic were "business as usual," after media reports ​the UK was in talks with its European allies about deploying a military force to Greenland.

The Telegraph reported Saturday that military chiefs from Britain and other European countries were drawing up plans for a possible NATO mission in Greenland, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire.

The newspaper said British officials had begun early-stage talks with Germany, France and others on plans ‍that could involve deploying British troops, warships and aircraft to protect Greenland from Russia and China.

Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the plans, reported separately Sunday that Germany, whose foreign and finance ministers ​are in Washington Monday, was to propose setting up a joint NATO mission to protect the Arctic region.

British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander told Sky News that ‍talks on how to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Arctic were "business as usual."

"It's ‍becoming an increasingly contested geopolitical region, with Russia and China ... . You would expect us to ‌be talking to all ​our allies in NATO about what we can do to deter Russian ‍aggression in the Arctic Circle," Alexander said.

Britain was "committed to working with NATO allies to strengthen NATO's Arctic deterrence and defence," said a government spokesperson when ‌asked about the Telegraph report.

Doubts on US claims on Arctic vessels

Trump has said the US must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China occupying the strategically located and minerals-rich territory in the future, arguing ‍US military presence there was not enough.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was to meet with US Secretary of State ‍Marco Rubio this week, said that a solution to US concerns over Russian or Chinese vessels needed to be found within the framework of the NATO alliance.

"If it comes to questions of territorial sovereignty, we are absolutely clear: ​The future of ​Greenland has ‍to be decided by the people of Greenland," said Wadephul on Sunday.

Trump has not provided any evidence to back up his claims of Russian and Chinese vessels operating near Greenland, which Denmark disputes.

Vessel ⁠tracking data from MarineTraffic and LSEG show no Chinese or Russian ship presence near Greenland.