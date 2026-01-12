Danielle, formerly a member of NewJeans, will address fans publicly for the first time since her removal from the group through a livestream.

Her legal representative, Law Firm Hwawoo LLC, announced Jan. 12 that Danielle will host a “Live Message” session at 7 p.m. that day, connecting directly with fans via her personal YouTube channel and Instagram account.

The broadcast will provide Danielle with an opportunity to greet longtime supporters, share updates on her recent activities, express sincere gratitude for their unwavering support and affection, and check in with fans on how they have been doing.

The firm emphasized that the session is intended solely for communication with fans and is not related to any ongoing legal proceedings.

Danielle did not operate any personal social media accounts during her time with NewJeans, but opened her own channels after group activities were halted. The account quickly drew attention, surpassing 240,000 followers as of Jan. 12.

Anticipation is growing over the message Danielle will deliver and how fans will respond to her first appearance since her departure from the group.