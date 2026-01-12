Ateez announced a February return with a teaser video for its 13th EP “Golden Hour: Part 4” on Monday.

Two figures silhouetted in stark contrast dash towards each other. When they meet face-to-face, their fingers touch, and a beam of light shines.

The trailer is for the mini album that will be unveiled on Feb. 6. It will be the fourth installment of the "Golden Hour" series, following the two-part 12th EP: “Golden Hour: Part 3” and “Golden Hour: Part 3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition.’” The former entered Billboard 200 at No. 2, and the main track “Lemon Drop” became the group's first entry on the Hot 100, landing at No. 69. Lead single from the latter, “In Your Fantasy,” also made the main songs chart, ranking No. 68.

Ateez will resume a 25-city tour named after the lead single in Taipei, Taiwan, later this month.