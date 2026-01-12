South Korea's exports went down 2.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of January despite strong outbound shipment of semiconductors, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached $15.55 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $15.92 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

In contrast, average daily exports climbed 4.7 percent on-year to $2.22 billion, according to the customs office. The number of working days during the period came to 7 days, compared with 7.5 days a year earlier.

Imports decreased 4.5 percent on-year to $18.21 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.7 billion, the data showed.

Strong demand for semiconductors amid an industry upcyle was offset by weaker exports of automobiles, vessels and steel products.

Chip shipments spiked 45.6 percent from a year earlier to $4.64 billion. The amount accounts for 29.9 percent of the country's total exports during the 10-day period, up 9.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

Automobile exports tumbled 24.7 percent on-year to $1.01 billion, while shipments of vessels shed 12.7 percent to $923 million. Exports of steel products also plunged 18.7 percent on-year to $976 million.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's top trading partner, increased 15.4 percent to $3.87 billion, but exports to the United States decreased 14.7 percent on-year to $2.27 billion.

Shipments to Taiwan spiked 55.4 percent to $852 million, while those to the European Union tumbled 31.7 percent to $1.1 billion.

In December, exports expanded 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $69.6 billion on strong demand for semiconductors, marking the 11th consecutive month of an on-year increase.

For 2025, outbound shipments reached an all-time high of $709.7 billion, surpassing the $700 billion mark for the first time. (Yonhap)